Peace River Crime Stoppers

Peace River Regional RCMP is turning to the public to help them solve an assault case.



Sgt. Dave Browne says on May 3, at about 1:18 p.m., police responded to a disturbance inside a multi-unit residence in the south end of Peace River.



“Investigation revealed that an unknown man had entered one of the dwelling units and had assaulted an occupant inside, prior to fleeing the area,” says Browne.



“The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the occurrence.”



The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident is ongoing and police is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying any suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area of 101 Street and 108 Avenue at the time of this occurrence.



Police is also requesting that residents of the area with video surveillance systems review their footage and contact the Peace River RCMP detachment in the event any suspicious activity was captured.



If you have information relating to this or any other crime and wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], or go online at ww.P3Tips.com [http://www.P3Tips.com], or use the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.