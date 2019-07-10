Peace River celebrates Canada Day

Freson Bros handed out free hot dogs.

Susan Thompson

Express Staff

The rain may have delayed the fireworks show until Monday night but it didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits for Peace River’s Canada Day celebrations.



After a flag raising and walking parade to Riverfront Park, local families enjoyed games like giant jenga, bouncy castles and other inflatables, glitter tattoos and face painting, balloon animals, and a free barbeque by Freson Bros.



Parent Link and the Sagitawa Friendship Centre also had craft stations set up for kids. Selfies and family photos with the statue of local legend 12 Foot Davis were also a popular attraction.



Bands the Acoustic Experience and Oopsi Daisy entertained the crowd with live music, while people of all ages danced.



Dancers from Peace Region Dance Society performed a special group dance as well as some of their solos from last season.



“I thought the Canada Day festivities were great, well organized and well attended given the weather and the fact it came at the tail-end of a weekend,” said Mayor Tom Tarpey.



“The fireworks on Monday night were a nice exclamation point to the day.”



“What I was really impressed with, watching the people attending the event, was the diversity and inclusiveness of our community. And, how we as a community are a great reflection of Canadian values. I think everyone at Riverfront Park on Monday appreciated just how wonderful this country is,” Tarpey said.