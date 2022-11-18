Peace River businesses vandalized

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace Regional RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying and arresting the suspects responsible for several break and enters Nov. 8.

Police report that during the early morning hours, they received multiple reports of break and enters to businesses near the intersection of 100 St. and 101 Ave. in Peace River.

“Peace Regional RCMP are requesting businesses and residents near main street check their video surveillance systems between 12:10 a.m. to 1 a.m. for four persons believed to be travelling together,” reads an RCMP news release.

“Three suspects are wearing dark clothing and one is in a white sweater.”

If you have any video surveillance or information about these crimes, please contact the Peace Regional RCMP Detachment at (780) 624-6677. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.