Peace River area municipalities move forward with plans to cooperate

Susan Thompson

Express Staff

The Town of Peace River and Northern Sunrise County have moved forward with major plans to cooperate on development.



The Town of Peace River held public hearings on Bylaw 2046, the Intermunicipal Development Plan (IDP) with Northern Sunrise County, Bylaw 2047, the Intermunicipal Development Plan with County of Northern Lights, and Bylaw 2048, the Intermunicipal Development plan with M.D of Peace No. 135.



Local ratepayers were previously invited to two separate open houses to review the proposed IDP boundaries between the Town of Peace River and neighbouring counties and give feedback.



“We worked together to create a boundary that would be something the town of Peace River would be able to look at and hopefully it’s an economic development region within these boundaries that would support both communities,” Northern Sunrise County Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba told the Express at the first open house.



Development Officer Alisha Mody spoke briefly about the bylaws at the June 24 Town of Peace River council meeting.



All of the bylaws are consistent with the Municipal Government Act which establishes the requirements for the Intermunicipal Development Plans.



Mody stated the bylaws establish the boundaries of the plan areas with neighbouring counties and M.D.s, as well as land use policies for all the areas included in the plans.



The three public hearings went quickly because no members of the public spoke either for, against, or regarding any of the bylaws, and no written submissions on any of the bylaws were received by council.



After the required public hearings, all three bylaws received second and third reading and were passed.



Northern Sunrise County Council meanwhile gave second and third reading to pass Bylaw 354/19 for the purpose of establishing an Intermunicipal Development Plan between Northern Sunrise County and the Town of Peace River at their own regular meeting the next day, on June 25.



The Town of Peace River and neighbouring municipalities are also working together to form an Intermunicipal Subdivision and Development Appeal Board (SDAB).



The new larger board will replace their own individual boards.



The Town of Peace River gave Bylaw 2053 to form the board and confirm their participation in it’s first, second and third reading, passing the bylaw.



Northern Sunrise Council gave first and second reading to Bylaw B355/19 at their own June 25 meeting, also for the purpose of authorizing the municipality to enter into an agreement to establish an Intermunicipal Subdivision and Development Appeal Board.



Request for third reading of that bylaw will be brought to the July 9, 2019 regular Northern Sunrise County Council meeting.



Public hearings are always advertised in advance, including on social media and municipal websites.