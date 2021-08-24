Peace Regional RCMP seek suspects in armed robbery in Cadotte Lake

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Police are seeking public assistance to find two male suspects involved in an armed robbery in Cadotte Lake on Aug. 19.



Peace Regional RCMP officers were on patrol when they were approached around 1 p.m. by a man who reported that he had been robbed while outside his vehicle, says a news release from Cpl. Gina Slaney of K Div Media Relations.



He says the robbery occurred along Highway 986 about eight kilometres east of Cadotte Lake.



“It was reported that he was approached by a man in a minivan who exited his vehicle and pointed a firearm at him demanding money,” Slaney says.



“A second sports utility vehicle (SUV) then arrived with several occupants, one of whom exited and pointed another firearm at him.”



The victim fled into the bush and upon emerging some time later, found that his own vehicle had been stolen.



“No firearms were discharged during the incident and the victim was not physically injured during the event,” Slaney says.



RCMP launched an investigation to locate and identify the suspects and occupant(s) of the suspect vehicles.



The stolen vehicle, which has yet to be recovered, is described as a white 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, last bearing Alberta license plate EVP 559.



Police says the first suspect vehicle is described as a navy blue 2000s model Dodge Caravan with tinted rear windows.



The second suspect vehicle is a red newer model Ford SUV with chrome trim.



Police say the first male is in his early to mid 30s, with a medium complexion, standing five feet nine inches tall, with an average build, shaved head with a braided Mohawk, an Edmonton Oilers’ tattoo on his right forearm and last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.



The second suspect is described as a male in his late 20s with a medium complexion and slim build last seen wearing a dark ball cap, brown sweater and blue jeans.



RCMP request that anyone with information regarding the suspects or location of the involved vehicles contact the Peace Regional RCMP detachment at (780) 624-6611.



Any callers who wish to remain anonymous, can contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800)222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.