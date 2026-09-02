Peace Library System celebrates 40 years

Peace Library System is welcoming people from throughout the north to celebrate its 40th anniversary with its community partners, staff, and board members.

The celebration will include an open house at Peace Library System’s headquarters in Grande Prairie, a celebration meant to celebrate 40 years of service to local public libraries in Northern Alberta.

“Peace Library System serves libraries and communities across northwestern Alberta, large and small,” says Chief Executive Officer Louisa Robinson.

“The Peace Library System service area covers over 92,000 square miles (24 million hectares) with a current member population of over 175,000 in 38 municipalities and one Métis settlement. As well as 38 school libraries in the region, we support 46 member public libraries.”

Refreshments will be provided and giveaways and activities will be held from 11 am until 3 pm on Sept. 18.

“Peace Library System provides member public libraries with IT support, delivery of books and other resources around the region, ordering and cataloguing of new items, and assistance and consulting on all library-related questions,” says Robinson.

“The cooperative nature of Peace Library System means local public libraries can offer more to their patrons than they could on their own, and we connect member libraries to other libraries across the province.”

The celebration is being held at Peace Library System’s headquarters in Grande Prairie at 8301 110 Street.

Organizers are asking that all who plan to attend RSVP in advance at the following link: .

Robinson says Peace Library System was founded in 1986 after much local discussion and negotiation to support the sharing of material, resources, and expertise in order to provide excellent library service to residents of northwestern Alberta.

“Forty years later, the information landscape has evolved, but the basic premise of our services remains the same: we are committed to the work of supporting libraries, sharing resources and expertise, and growing communities around our service region,” she says. “We are taking this opportunity to reflect on 40 years of library work – and to look forward to the next 40.”

Robinson says they are hoping all former and current board members, former and current member library staff, former and current system staff, and council members of member municipalities will attend the celebration.

“We are hoping to share this opportunity for reflection and celebration with our community partners, library staff, and board members in order to recognize the work we do together to support public libraries around northwestern Alberta,” she concludes.

For more information about the event, please go to peacelibrarysystem.ab.ca.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter