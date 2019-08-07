Peace Country Sports Club to shut down

Susan Thompson

Express Staff

The Peace Country Sports Club (PCSC) has publicly announced it will be closing its doors on August 31.



The club manages the Al Adair Rec Centre. The decision to shut the club down was made by the board during a meeting held on July 15.



In a post made on Facebook on August 1, the club stated the assets belonging to the club will be sold in accordance with the club bylaws and used to pay the club’s debts.



In a public call for board members issued in early April, PCSC had previously stated, “Due to increasing financial difficulties, apathy and a lack of involvment from the community and members in general, The Peace Country Sports Club will likely cease to operate at the end of June.”



At the time, the club said it needed new board members, volunteers to help with fundraising, new memberships and sponsorships to keep running.



A new board was elected on April 11.



“We got a good group but in the end what happened is we just couldn’t make it work,” says Bernard Pinard, Vice President.



The PSCS board is planning to issue a formal statement on the reasons for the shut down.



However Pinard says volunteers are needed for so many other groups in town that it’s easy for them to burn out.



He also says he is personally sad to lose the squash courts which were a big reason he got involved in the club. The new multiplex being built in Peace River will not have replacement courts.



The Peace River Preschool Society and the Peace River Air Cadets 124 Squadron are both tenants at the Al Adair Rec Centre.



“Both the preschool and the air cadets are now functionally homeless,” Pinard says.



The preschool, however, has already announced that they will still run preschool.



The society has been able to get a portable classroom from the Peace River School Division and will be placing it next to the portables attached to Springfield School. They have asked for help on Facebook with moving the preschool, which offers programs for children aged three to five.



Air Cadets volunteer Joshua Haggstrom says the Commanding Officer will be discussing options with the Chair of the parent committee. He says the Cadets have been looking for a new location since the first announcement of a potential closure in April, but a final decision has not yet been made.



“Everything is in the air and we have to find somewhere to store our stuff,” he says.



Ruth McCuaig, Executive Assistant to the CAO and Council, told the Express via email that the Town of Peace River has not yet been officially notified of the shut down or any changes to club’s lease with the Town.



Pinard says the Town will be officially notified shortly, and it will be up to the Town to decide what to do with the building.