Paterson promoted to commander

Sgt. Allan Paterson

Richard Froese

South Peace News

McLennan RCMP has a new commanding officer but he is a familiar face.

Sgt. Allan Paterson became the new commander July 24 after serving the detachment since Nov. 1, 2016.

He welcomes the opportunity to lead the detachment.

“I, along with my family, have a passion for the area and the various recreational opportunities it provides in close proximity,” Paterson says.

“The tight-knit community bonds you find in rural areas, where neighbours help neighbours, is infectious.”

He was born and raised in a small farming and forestry community in north-central Saskatchewan.

“This area feels like home and has become our family home,” Paterson says.

He has served in the RCMP since July 2009 when he was first posted at Gleichen RCMP and was then transferred to Chestermere RCMP.

Prior to that, he was an Alberta Fish and Wildlife officer where he was first based in Fort McMurray before he moved to Rocky Mountain House.

He is committed to serve and protect the detachment area that encompasses the M.D. of Smoky River boundaries, west to the area around Tangent and Eaglesham in Birch Hills County and a small portion of the western edge of Big Lakes County.

“With the guidance of the RCMP K Division, the Province of Alberta and our local town, village, M.D. and county councils, I will assist in guiding the priorities for the detachment from year to year,” Paterson says.

His experience and partnerships in the McLennan region over the years will help him in his new role, he says.

“Having an established community network will assist with gathering information to progress files,” Paterson says.

He has a passion to build other partnerships and urges his officers and staff to also get active in the community.

“I want to promote involvement for the detachment members transferring to the area and to continue to build on and work with partnering agencies on the great work they do and have started in the area,” Paterson says.

The Patersons are active in the Smoky River region.

“I, along with my family, are active in the community,” Paterson says.

“We volunteer with many organizations and boards and participate in community activities and sports.”

He and his wife, Michelle, received the Volunteer Family Award from the Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) at its awards presentations April 30 during Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 24-30.

The Paterson family has been involved in the community as Allan serves as a board member of Centre Chevaliers (Societe Centre Communautaire Riviere-la-Paix) and as the president of the Smoky River Dance Society.

They also volunteer at the Little Smoky Ski Area by giving snowboard lessons and adjusting skis.

The Patersons also started the Smoky River Runners Runners Club.