Pandemic strikes Manoir Du Lac

1 dies from virus, 2 more cases confirmed

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Two people at Manoir du Lac in McLennan are sick with COVID-19, and one man has died.



The facility offers both independent and assisted living long term care facilities and is across the street from the McLennan hospital.



It is the first long-term care facility in the north zone to experience an outbreak of the coronavirus.



Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, announced the death of the man in his eighties during her regular update April 2. He was the third person in the north zone to pass away.



In keeping with policy, names were not released.



All of the four new cases announced in the north zone Thursday were in the Falher area.



Another man also passed away in Calgary at the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre, where three other residents have also died.



Continuing care facilities have proven to be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks. The McKenzie Towne outbreak has been partially spread by staff working at multiple facilities. Elderly patients are more likely to have life-threatening complications from the virus.