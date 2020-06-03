Over 3,000 meals and counting!

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

The new Peace River Rotaract Club is making sure Peace River residents in need have meals for months.



The club set an initial goal to purchase 2,500 meals through a local food drive, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Salvation Army Foodbank. The group set up an online grocery store to allow people to safely purchase the meals for those in need.



The club has not only made it to their goal, but passed it.



“As our fundraiser is coming to a close, we can proudly say that we’ve raised around 3,170 meals out of our 2500+ goal! That’s more than $16,000,” says Rotaract president Rylee Armstrong.



At press time the group had just spent the evening packing up the food hampers for delivery to the food bank.



For every $25 donation, the donor’s name has also been entered to win a custom fire pit from Channico Machine & Millwright Services.



Rotaract is now moving on to other community campaigns, but may do another food drive around Christmas.