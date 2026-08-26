Outdoor concert series comes to a close Sept. 9

It is your last chance to have an organized concert in the park on Sept. 9 at Cecil Thompson Park!

Northern Sunrise County and the Town of Peace River are gearing up to host the last Outdoor Concert Series of the summer at the park east of Northern Sunrise County office just off Highway 2.

The concert series was created by the two communities as a way to celebrate the beautiful green zones in each municipality, while sharing responsibilities of organizing events and providing a fun activity for residents at no charge.

“Music is a wonderful way to bring the community together,” says Town of Peace River recreation programmer Taylor Bak.

“People should attend this event to listen to some great local talent, make new friendships, and spend an evening outside. This event is perfect for the entire family.”

The last concert of the summer will feature local artist THEY CALL ME SiR at Cecil Thompson Park on Sept. 9. The concert will be held from 7-8 p.m.

“Beyond simply enjoying the outdoors, these events foster connections among attendees, enabling them to forge new friendships and socialize with new ones,” says NSC Family and Community Support Services director Amber Houle.

“Furthermore, outdoor concerts serve as a platform to showcase and celebrate the talents and creativity of our local artists.”

THEY CALL ME SiR is a Canadian singer/songwriter whose songs draw from Indie, folk, alt-country, Americana, bluegrass and folk roots. A local musician and independent artist, THEY CALL ME SiR provides a variety of musical stylings. He was previously the bass player in the local bluegrass band The Peace Valley Boys for over two decades. He’s played at PeaceFest, Heritage Days, The Harvest Moon Festival and various other events throughout the province.

The concert series is a great way to enjoy music for free this summer. The concert will be performed outside, so families should remember to bring a blanket, chair, or something else to sit on.

Both municipalities work had all year round to find activities members of their communities can participate in without worrying about a financial barrier. Their goal is to provide entertainment and events, if possible, at no cost.

For more information, please phone (780) 625-3287 or (780) 624-3204.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter