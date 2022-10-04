Opening soon at Driftpile!

Work continues on the Driftpile First Nation full service truck stop gas station and convenience store. Two weeks ago, crews were busy laying the hard top for the parking lot. Council announced the project July 13, 2021. The full service truck stop was scheduled to open in the summer of 2022 but Chief Dwayne Laboucan says construction is taking a bit longer than expected “because of material backup. We’re hoping to open our gas station in early October and restaurant probably a couple months later.” After opening, the facility is expected to provide 20-26 full-time jobs to local community members. The new venture is building upon Driftpile Cree Nation’s economic future for self-sufficiency by generating revenue that will be invested back into the community. The photos below show work at various stages of construction.