Open again! September 24, 2022 · by Admin2015 The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is currently "selling" memberships as it goes through a "soft opening" during renovations. Actually, memberships are free until the new fiscal year April 1, 2023. The centre opened Sept. 1 with executive director Carol Hanlon in charge. Above, she paints a feather which tells everyone how many memberships have been claimed. As of Sept. 15, about 65 memberships were given away. The goal is 100 but Hanlon expects to add another smaller feather with a new goal being 150. Stop by the centre to get your free membership! Hanlon says the decision to give free memberships was made because it was so close to the end of the centre's fiscal year.