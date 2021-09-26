Official Nominations List for 2021 Municipal Elections – Updated Sept. 26 at 7:10 p.m.

Editor’s note: Following is the official list of nominations in different municipalities in the South Peace region. Scroll down to find your municipality:

Town of Peace River

Mayor [1 to be elected]

Normand Boucher

Tom Day

Elaine Manzer

Councillors [6 to be elected]

Bob Blayone

Marc Boychuk

Jill Cairns

Brad Carr

Rick Dostaler

Cheryl Fitchie

Orren Ford

April Gold

Don Good

Karen Greaves

Chris Johnson

Cary Kilkenny

Wanda Laurin

Sylvia Mathieu

Jami Paras

Byron Shamehorn

Shelly Shannon

Ted Sisson

Garrett Tomlinson

Leah Wood

Town of High Prairie

Mayor [1 to be elected]

Brian Panasiuk

Barry Sharkawi

Councillors [6 to be elected]

Ross Burgar

Donna Deynaka

John Dunn

Brian Gilroy

Sasha Martens

Judy Stenhouse

James Waikle

Therese Yachshyn

Big Lakes County

[1] to be elected in each ward

Ward 1 – Heart River/Salt Prairie

Kenneth Cox

Monica Kreiner

Garrett Zahacy

Ward 2 – Grouard

Daniel Brownell

Jeff Chalifoux

Mariah Herben

Ward 3 – Gilwood North/Triangle

Ken Matthews

Jim Zabolotniuk

Ward 4 – Kinuso

Roberta Grace Hunt

Ken Killeen

Owen Saitz

Ward 5 – Faust

Melissa Gray

Robert Nygaard

Ward 6 – Joussard

Richard Mifflin [elected by acclamation]

Ward 7 – Enilda/Big Meadow

Donald Bissell

Cathy Hewko

Brandi Matula

Lane Monteith

Therese Morris

Ward 8 – Banana Belt/High Prairie East

Tyler Airth

Donald Charrois

Lauretta Payne

Ward 9 – Sunset House/Gilwood South

Travis Beamish

Ann Stewart

David Vanderwell

M.D. of Smoky River

[1] to be elected in each division.

Division 1 – Guy

Donald Gosselin

Paula Guindon

Division 2 – Whitemud

Raymond Desaulniers

Raoul Johnson

Division 3 – Girouxville

Alain Blanchette

Jason Dolhan

Gilles Sylvain

Division 4 – Falher

Ron Desaulniers

Gilles Roy

Karin Scholl

Division 5 – McLennan

Robert Brochu

Marc Michaud

Division 6 – Jean Cote

Leo Simard

Andre Trudeau

Jeremie Turcotte

Northern Sunrise County

[1] to be elected in each division.

Ward 1 – Harmon Valley/Reno

Carolyn Kolebaba [elected by acclamation]

Ward 2 – Nampa Rural District

Marie Dyck

Jason Javos

Ward 3 – Marie Rene/Judah

Daniel Boisvert [elected by acclamation]

Ward 4 – St. Isidore

Gilbert Bouchard

Art Laurin

Diane Martel

Sylvianne Riczu

Ward 5 – Three Creeks/Wesley Creek

Corinna Williams [elected by acclamation]

Ward 6 – Cadotte lake/Little Buffalo

Fiona Whitehead

Gaylene Whitehead

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division

Ward 1 – High Prairie

Leanne Christy Cox [elected by acclamation]

Ward 2 – McLennan.

No nominations submitted.

Ward 3 – Valleyview

John-Michael Pozniak [elected by acclamation]

Ward 4 Sub 1 – Manning/Fort Vermilion

No nominations submitted.

Ward 4 Sub 2 – Grimshaw

No nominations submitted.

Ward 4 Sub 3 – Peace River/Nampa

[2 to be elected]

John Kuran

Daryl Richard Proulx

Kelly Whalen

NOTE: The seats in Ward 2 McLennan, Ward 4 Subdivision 1 Manning/Fort Vermilion and Ward 4 Subdivision 2 Grimshaw are vacant – nominations will remain open from 10 a.m. -noon Monday, Sept. 27.

Town of McLennan

Mayor [1 to be elected]

Jon Buchinski

Terry Calliou

Jason Doris

Michele Fournier

Dwayne Stout

Councillors [6 to be elected]

Ronald Chalifoux

Sue Delaurier

Luc Dubrule

Maggie Gervais

Margaret Jacob

Marie Anne Jones

Shirley Ominayak

Yvonne Sawchyn

Village of Girouxville

[All five councillors elected by acclamation]

Alain Dion

Kelly Elliott

Ernest Johnson

Danielle Laflamme

Joseph Zdeb

Town of Falher

Four nominations have been received for seven positions. Nominations are still open.

Village of Donnelly

[All five councillors elected by acclamation]

Normand Boulet

Myrna Lanctot

Aubrey Stenhouse

Candace Waye

Vance Yaremko

High Prairie School Division

Ward 1 – Falher and Donnelly

Karen Scholl [elected by acclamation]

Lynn Skrepnek [ elected by acclamation]

Ward 2 – High Prairie

[2 to be elected]

Dustin Burgar

Tammy Henkel

Jacqueline Sander

Michael Strebchuk

Adrian Wong

Ward 3 – Joussard

Lorrie Shelp [elected by acclamation]

Ward 4 – Slave Lake

Cory Hughes [elected by acclamation]

Joy McGregor [elected by acclamation]

Town of Valleyview

Mayor [1 to be elected]

Donna Chatwin

Vern Lymburner

Kenneth Zenner

Council

Tanya Boman [elected by acclamation]

Glenn Burke [elected by acclamation]

Danny McCallum [elected by acclamation]

Delwin Slemp [ elected by acclamation]

Samantha Steinke [elected by acclamation]

Ken Wittig [elected by acclamation]

Peace River School Division

Ward 1 – Peace River

Marie Dyck [elected by acclamation]

Ward 2 – Peace River – Rural Peace River

Crystal Owens [elected by acclamation]

Ward 3 – Rural Peace River, Weberville, Dixonville, Deadwood, Manning, Hawk Hills

[1 to be elected]

Kendall Russell

Lacey Buchinski

Ward 4 – Peace River, Peace River Rural, Grimshaw and Shaftesbury

Moises Dion [elected by acclamation]

Ward 5 – Grimshaw, Rural Grimshaw, Rural Fairview, Berwyn, Brownvale, Whitelaw, Bluesky and Deer Hill

Lori Leitch [elected by acclamation]

Ward 6 – Fairview, Rural Fairview

Robyn Robertson [elected by acclamation]

Ward 7 – Hines Creek, Rural Hines Creek, Worsley, Bear Canyon, Cleardale and Clear Hills

Delainah Velichka [elected by acclamation]

Village of Nampa

[5 to be elected]

Quinton Bulford

Jose Laurence

Sharon Lee

Evan Matiasiewich

Agnes Roshuk

Perry Skrlik

Darcy Stevens

Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest

[All elected by acclamation]

Ward 1 – Separate [Peace River Region]

Pascal Leclerc

Ward 2 – Separate [Falher Region]

Sylvianne Maisonneuve

Ward 3 – Separate [Grande Prairie Region]

Mario Paradis

Ward 3 – Public [Grande Prairie Region]

Roger Tremblay

Ward 4 – Public [Regions 1&2]

Anita Anctil