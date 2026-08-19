Obituary – Rodolphe (Rudy) Hetu

Rodolphe Hetu

Oct. 12, 1950 – June 18, 2026

It is with heavy heart that we announce Rodolphe (Rudy) Hetu passed away peacefully on June 18, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family in Athabasca.

Born on Oct. 12, 1950 in McLennan, Rudy was raised on the family farm in Jean Cote.

Rudy is survived by: his loving wife, Joanne; their children, Chantalle, Daniel (Jamie), Corrine (Calvin); his eight cherished grandchildren; siblings Simone and Robert (Viola); and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

He was predeceased by: his parents, Antonio and Maria Hetu; siblings Jacques, Gilberte, Juliette, Marie-France, Marcelle, Jean-Paul, Yvette, baby Marcel; and son-in-law Sean Schacher.

Rudy was a strong-willed man, full of determination, kindness and strength, with a deep devotion to providing for his family. Some of Rudy’s greatest joys in life were his family, logging, farming and taking road trips. If he wasn’t in his feller buncher falling trees or cruising in his beloved Ford Raptor, you could find him having coffee with his numerous friends. Rudy treasured time spent with family and friends, creating countless memories – like playing card games, telling stories and sharing jokes – that will be cherished for generations to come. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew him.

A Memorial Service was held July 4 at St. Gabriel’s Roman Catholic Church in Athabasca, AB.

Cremation has taken place and interment will be at a later date in Jean Cote, AB.