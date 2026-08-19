Obituary – Kevin Kemp

Kevin Kemp

Feb. 28, 1974 – Aug. 9, 2026

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin Kemp on Aug. 8, 2026.

Kevin was born in High Prairie, AB on Feb. 28, 1974. Born with kidneys that were unable to function properly, Kevin spent much of his childhood in and out of hospitals. He made many trips back and forth to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, and to countless appointments in Edmonton. Throughout his journey, he underwent four different kidney transplants, one which was unsuccessful. Through a lifetime of challenges, Kevin persevered and spent his life dependent on a tremendous number of medications, doctor appointments, bloodwork, tests and dialysis. Kevin was then diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Kevin was extremely proud to be a part of a medical research team through the University of Alberta. Here, he shared his own personal experiences and struggles of living with kidney disease with the hope of improving the quality of life for others who experience similar challenges – people receiving dialysis, living with a kidney transplant, family caregivers, and community advisors. He helped with research, giving presentations to many different audiences, and even co-authored medical publications. This Community Advisory Committee that he was part of was incredibly important to him. His contributions will continue to make a difference.

Kevin completed his schooling in High Prairie and continued on to Fairview College where he earned a certificate in small engine repair. He then moved to Edmonton where he worked at Galaxyland Amusement Park for about 10 years before returning to High Prairie.

Kevin immersed himself in multiple hobbies and projects, and enjoyed mowing the lawn and pushing snow. Kevin was always on call to help his brothers with their honey business and would drop everything in an instant to help where needed. Kevin also spent a lot of time volunteering with the Pioneer Thresher- mans at Triangle Hall.

Kevin is survived by: his father, Roger; his brothers Ryan (Rachel) and Tyson (Laura); and sister Tara (Tyler Nielsen); and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, Nina.

A casual gathering will be held at Triangle Hall on Aug. 20 for anyone who would like to stop by, visit and share some light refreshments and memories. Please feel free to drop by anytime between 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada in Kevin’s honour, an organization very close to his heart.