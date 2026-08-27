Obituary – Gerard Lapointe

Gerard Lapointe

Jan. 28, 1937 – Aug. 14, 2026

Gerald grew up and farmed in Donnelly, AB, initially working on the family farm with his parents and siblings before starting his own.

He met the love of his life Huguette, and they were married in 1964. He was a hard-working man working spring, summer and fall on the farm and winters in the bush. Over the years the farm and family grew, and he stopped going out to work in the bush in the winter logging.

After farming for a number of years, Gerald and Huguette decided it was time to retire from farming in 1988 and they moved to the town of Falher, then enjoying golfing, cards, and travelling with family and friends before moving to Grande Prairie in 2017.

Gerald was always ready to take a road trip big or small to explore, especially a road less travelled. Although he was retired from farming for years, he was always interested in how the local farmers were doing. He loved to hear every week about how the grandchildren were making out with their farm operations. This adage definitely applied to him, “You can take the boy off the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the boy.”

Gerald is survived by: his loving wife Huguette; sons Marcel, Denis (Lynn), Gilbert (Roberta), and daughter Diane; grandchildren Zachary, Josee (Jerremy), Natalie (Ethan), Evan, and Katherine; his brother Roland (Lucille); sisters Pierrette (Normand), and Adrienne (Ken).

He is predeceased by: his sisters Gisele (Jack), Gilberte (Andre) and brother Gerard.

A Memorial Service for Gerald took place Aug. 22, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Bear Creek Funeral Home, 11802 99 Ave. Grande Prairie, AB. T8W 0C7.

Care entrusted to Bear Creek Funeral Home (Grande Prairie) 780-830-7742 (bcfh.ca).