Northland students write a book

Finding Fire Within written by Northland School Division students.

SPN Staff

A book written by Northland School Division students is now available on Amazon!

The published book was made possible with funding from our friends at Cenovus Energy.

The funding supported a community storytelling project.

During the project, students listened to local Elders during storytelling sessions.

The students then received permission from the Elders, to create a book using the stories that were shared during these sessions.

The students put the stories in their own words, drawing pictures to accompany the text.

This book is a compilation of many stories from Elders in Northland School Division communities.

The title of the book is Finding Fire Within: by Reconnecting with the Land.

To purchase a copy of the book, visit the Amazon website link www.amazon.ca/Finding-Fire-Within-Reconnecting-Land.