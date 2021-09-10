Northern Sunrise implements minimum tax

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The fact Northern Sunrise County is mailing tax notices that cost less than the price of a stamp will no longer occur.



Council decided at its Aug. 24 meeting to implement a $50 minimum tax charge on all properties beginning in 2022.



Administration suggested a $25 charge because “everyone who owns property should contribute a minimum amount as they receive services” and that all were “tiny little properties”.



Administration also added, “We do see the ones [tax notices] that go out for $2” and about 30 parcels cost less than the price of stamp and envelope.



Council was quick to unanimously agree except for the $25 suggested fee.



“I’m not nearly as nice as you,” said Nampa Rural District Councillor Audrey Gall.



“I find it appalling we’re sending out notices for less than the price of a stamp.”