Northern Sunrise County gets $780,000 for bridge project

Northern Sunrise County is pleased to announce that they have secured funding from the Alberta Government to help fund a vital bridge project in the municipality.

“Council is pleased to announce that the County has secured $780,000 in grant funding from the Government of Alberta through Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors’ Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program (STIP) Local Road Bridge Program,” says NSC Reeve Claude Rodrigue. “The funding will support repairs to Bridge File 81341 on Range Road 194.5, commonly known as the East Haul Road.”

Administration annually applies for STIP funding to help soften the financial burden of bridge repairs in the county.

“The project is estimated to cost $1.04 million, with the County contributing $260,000,” explains Rodrigue. “It will be included in the County’s 2027 capital budget.”

Rodrigue explains the road, typically referred to as East Haul Road, is used by Mercer Peace River Pulp and provides access to the Three Creeks Grazing reserve, as well as other forestry contractors.

He adds that the project is a bridge file sized culvert replacement, which encompasses engineering, design, materials, and replacement.

“The grant funding provides a relief to the taxpayers as it offsets the cost to the municipality,” he says. “Repairing this bridge file maintains the transportation network corridors and benefits local industries in the region.”

The Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program (STIP) is a government initiative designed to help Alberta municipalities improve and maintain critical transportation infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and airports.

The program aims to promote economic growth, improve accessibility, and ensure the safety and functionality of transportation networks across the province.

STIP provides funding through four main streams, including Community Airports, Local Road Bridges, Industrial and Economic Growth Roads, and Flexible Local Transportation Projects.

All municipalities in Alberta are eligible to apply for the funding. Projects will be assessed on a competitive, provincewide basis, that consider factors including community need, safety improvements, and infrastructure functionality. Municipalities are encouraged to cover 25 percent of project costs but may acquire additional contributions from the private sector.

The project commencement is scheduled for 2027, after the project is underway the funds will be received from the province.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter