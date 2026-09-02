Northern Sunrise County donates $10,000 to Falher Friendship Corner Association

At its regular meeting on August 18, Northern Sunrise County received a request for a donation for the Falher Friendship Corner Association (FFCA).

“The FFCA provides housing, care, and community programming for adults with developmental disabilities,” explains NSC Reeve Claude Rodrigue. “Its services help individuals live more independently, find employment, develop practical skills, build social connections, and participate in their community.”

Falher Friendship Corner Association is a non-profit organization that provides supports to persons with developmental disabilities. Although located in Falher, it provides housing to those who need it from across the north.

The donation request noted that the purpose of the donation request is to raise funds to pay off the outstanding mortgage of one of the two group homes located in Falher. There was a total of approximately $90,000 owing on the FFCA mortgage.

“In 2018, the County provided $10,000 to help the Association purchase its second home in Falher, allowing it to expand services to more individuals,” explains Rodrigue. “The Association is now raising funds to pay off the remaining mortgage so that more funding can be directed toward operating costs without increasing resident fees. Council viewed this donation as an opportunity to continue supporting the Association and its residents, particularly because grant-based operating funding is often insufficient to cover basic costs.”

FFCA group homes are well known throughout the region, helping to integrate residents in the community. The group homes help to provide jobs and help to provide support for individuals from communities stretching from Peace River to High Prairie.

“The housing units allow adults with developmental disabilities to remain close to their families and home communities while receiving appropriate support,” explains Rodrigue. “Residents from Nampa and Northern Sunrise County currently live in these facilities.”

Northern Sunrise County council decided to donate an additional $10,000 after receiving this newest request from FFCA.

“The FFCA plans to apply the $10,000 donation toward the outstanding mortgage on its second housing unit,” he says. “Reducing the mortgage will allow more of the Association’s funds to be directed toward operating costs.”

In its request, FFCA says they have also received $10,000 from Municipal District of Greenview and many businesses throughout the region.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter