Northern Lakes College hires Onofrychuk as VP, academic

Brad Onofrychuk

Northern Lakes College has hired its new vice-president, academic.

Brad Onofrychuk was hired by NLC and begins his job Aug. 21, says a news release Aug. 2.

Onofrychuk brings to NLC 16 years of experience in Alberta and has served as a faculty member, program head, chair, and, for the last seven years, in a decanal role at Lakeland College. Included in his dean’s portfolio was Business, Foundational Learning and the School of Energy with Power Engineering and Sustainable Energy.

During his tenure at Lakeland College, Onofrychuk also worked on the foundational learning collaboration with NLC.

Onofrychuk graduated high school in Slave Lake and spent six years in the town as a youth.

“I have fond memories of the many outdoor opportunities my family enjoyed while previously living here,” he says.

“I am very pleased with the focus Northern Lakes College has on students and accessibility. I look forward to contributing to the success (NLC president and CEO) Dr. Glenn Mitchell and the team has experienced.”

Onofrychuk obtained his MBA in Latin America where most of his studies were in Spanish. He spent an exchange semester at the college of William and Mary in Virginia, and he has a degree in Management from the University of Lethbridge. His favourite experiences include teaching economics in London, England, coaching a team of students in the Alberta Deans of Business Case Competition, and volunteering for Scouts Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

Mitchell says he is looking forward to working with Onofrychuk.

“Brad will bring a new level of integrity and experience to this role, ensuring his good fit at Northern Lakes College,” says Mitchell.