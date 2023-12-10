Northen Surnise amends bylaw after hearing concerns

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Northern Sunrise Council amended the proposed Sunrise Gateway Business Park (SGBP) Bylaw at its Nov. 28 meeting to rectify some concerns presented earlier this fall.

“We were made aware of concerns raised by residents at the public hearing,” says Reeve Corinna Williams.

“Comments made at the public hearing were considered by council in their decision-making process. All the landowners that were notified of the public hearing and those who attended the public hearing will receive a letter with the updated bylaw as well as the meeting notes from the Nov. 13 Governance and Priorities Committee meeting where the Area Structure Plan was discussed,” she adds.

The County removed some of the contentious issues that were initially included in the bylaw, including the removal of a 1-km allocation of land around the SGBP identified for future commercial and industrial expansion.

“Council reviewed the Area Structure Plan for the SGBP at the Nov. 13 Governance and Priorities Committee meeting and felt that the proposed amendment went beyond the intended purpose and that the current growth in the SGBP did not support the expansion,” says Williams.

Council also removed the addition of Section 6.6 Agricultural Parcels which had included limits for animal units within the SGBP Area Structure Plan. Williams says this was initially intended for confined feeding operations, not for small acreage and agricultural landowners who have livestock within the fringe area of the park.

“The amendments to the ASP outline the current road network in the SGBP as new roads have been established,” explains Williams. “There have also been Land-Use Bylaw and Municipal Development Plan amendments made since the inception of the ASP in 2011. The goal is to ensure consistency in our statutory documents.”

Williams says ratepayers can see a copy of the draft bylaw by visiting the County’s website. A copy of the bylaw is included in the Nov. 28 regular council meeting agenda on CivicWeb.

“Once the draft bylaw is approved it will be located on the planning page of the County website as well as in our Bylaw Library in CivicWeb,” says Williams.