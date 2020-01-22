Nominees released for Davis Awards

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

The annual Davis awards recognizing outstanding Peace River businesses will be held Jan. 25 at the Belle Petroleum Centre.



The event is organized by the Peace River & District Chamber of Commerce.



This year’s finalists for the Industry Leadership Award are Go Auto Peace River, Mercer Peace River Pulp and the Peace River Value Drug Mart.



Go Auto Peace River is also nominated for the Community Spirit Award, an honour the company won last year, along with Mighty Peace Chev GMC Buick and Harcourt Law Group.



The nominees for the Customer Service Excellence Award are Simply for Life, Lift Fitness, and Aspen Grove Spa.



Business-of-the-Year under 10 employees finalists are Peace River Brewing, Pink Rose Day Spa, and Aspen Grove Spa. Aspen Grove won the award last year.



The nominees for Business-of-the-Year over 10 employees are Fountain Tire, KFC, and Avenge Energy Services Ltd. Avenge won Business-of-the-Year in 2015 and then again at the Centennial Davis Awards in 2019.



Businesses are each nominated by the community.



The Presidents’ Award for Excellence will also be presented at the event.