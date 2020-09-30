No solutions, no confidence

MP Arnold Viersen

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Less than impressed!



It’s how Arnold Viersen, MP for Peace River – Westlock, felt Sept. 23 after listening to the Liberal Throne Speech in the House of Commons.



Sept. 25, Viersen confirmed he will be casting a vote of no confidence on the speech when the vote is called.



“Six weeks ago, the prime minister shut down Parliament in the midst of investigations into his scandals claiming the COVID-19 situation required a restart,” says Viersen.



“Now we find out there is nothing new in the Throne Speech, begging the question, ‘Why did we shut down Parliament?’”



Viersen continues.



“I was expecting solutions, even if I didn’t agree with them. Canadians are looking to this government for a concrete plan to bring the COVID-19 crisis to a close and reopen the economy.”



However, he did see some positives.



“I’ve been working for five years to get Liberals to recognize farmers as food producers and they finally did.”



But there was bad news.



“But the Liberals also reaffirmed their commitment to a carbon tax that hurts farm families.”



He adds the Liberals highlighted the right of seniors to live with dignity, but they are still proceeding to expand medical assistance in dying.



“They talked about rural Internet, which was promised five years ago, but nothing has been done in that time to increase access in our communities.”



Perhaps most alarming was the failure to address national unity and the alienation that Albertans are experiencing.



“There was no commitment to repeal Bill C-48 and Bill C-69 and support oil and gas workers.”



As a result, Viersen says, the complete absence of solutions for getting Canada out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and recognizing Alberta alienation makes it impossible for him to support the Throne Speech.