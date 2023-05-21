No end in sight to wildfire threat

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

With hot, dry weather in the forecast for the next several days, there appears to be no relief in the near future to the disastrous wildfire situation in the South Peace region and most of northern Alberta.

Still, tales of heroic efforts to save houses, buildings and farms are springing up all over Facebook and social media.

Banana Belt resident Lisa Beamish posted the following last week:

“Had it not been for local farm families and water truck owners supplying their water trucks and equipment so many would have burnt right out,” she wrote.

A delegation at the Big Lakes County meeting May 10 including Karen Lauck, Lauretta Payne and Vince Payne also praised the efforts of volunteers. They did have questions arising from firefighting efforts, particularly about who closed the road so residents could not get to and from town for supplies.

Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk took time the beginning of council’s meeting May 9 to thank everyone helping with the wildfire situation.

“It’s great to see that community effort,” he said.

“Everyone is chipping in and it’s great to see,” he added.

Stories are emerging from East Prairie Metis Settlement, which lost several homes and buildings due to the wildfires, Peavine Metis Settlement and Sucker Creek First Nation as people band together to save their communities.

At press time, the latest alert was issued by Big Lakes County May 14 for county residents south and west of Peavine Metis Settlement.

“Any residents south of Township Road 800, East of Range Road 200, West of Range Road 134, and North of Highway 679 are on a four (4) hour evacuation notice. A fire northwest of Peavine Metis Settlement has the potential to move south,” reads the alert.

At 10:30 a.m. May 14, Peavine Metis Settlement issued an evacuation order.

At last report May 14, the East Prairie – Gilwood – Banana Belt wildfire was located approximately seven kilometers south of High Prairie is classified as burning out of control. It had burned an estimated 69,074 hectares.

“There were excursions from the wildfire’s perimeter yesterday and flare-ups resulting from increased fire behaviour, these were primarily on the northwest portion of the wildfire and in the East Prairie Metis Settlement and in the Banana Belt areas. Firefighters and helicopters bucketing worked on the areas of flare up, heavy equipment is re-establishing the fire guard and airtankers have laid retardant on the south end of the wildfire. There are 29 firefighters, and two heavy equipment groups are working on this wildfire.”

May 14, the Blue Lake wildfire located over 40 kilometers northwest of Swan Hills, is classified as out of control, and has burned approximately 22,398 hectares. Heavy equipment groups continue to build fire guard around the northwest portion of the wildfire. There are three heavy equipment groups working on this fire.

May 14, the Grizzly Ridge Wildfire located about 26 kilometers south of Kinuso and over

30 kilometres southwest of the Town of Slave Lake, is classified as out of control and has burned an estimated 8,136 hectares. Terrain is challenging for the sections of this wildfire, with steep ridges making access difficult for firefighters and heavy equipment. There was increased fire activity observed yesterday, overall the wildfire held well. Airtankers laid retardant lines on the north end and firefighters worked on the south, southeast portion of the wildfire with helicopter bucket support on perimeter. Heavy equipment continues to build fire guard along the west to south side of the wildfire and firefighters continue to secure the guard by extinguishing the wildfire’s perimeter while helicopters are bucketing on flare-ups. There are 28 firefighters and two heavy equipment groups working on the wildfire.

Sucker Creek also issued an evacuation alert May 13 at 7 p.m.

Alberta Heath Services reopened the High Prairie Health and Wellness Clinic May 10 at 8:30 a.m. after closing May 6. The rest of the hospital as well as J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre remain closed.