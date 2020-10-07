News Briefs – October 7, 2020

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Changes to ferry operations in Peace

Peace Region ferry services will be reduced or suspended due to low river flows resulting from work on the Site C dam in British Columbia.

Effective Oct. 1, the Shaftesbury Ferry near Peace River may be non-operational for a period of time.

Effective Oct. 2, the La Crete Ferry may be non-operational for a period of time.

River flows are expected to be low for about 10 days.

Both ferries will operate when possible, based on river conditions.

Check 511 Alberta for the latest real-time information about ferry operations.

Screen Test coming soon to region

Screen Test will be at the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre at McLennan on Oct. 22-24 and at the High Prairie Health Complex Oct. 31 to Nov. 7.

Interested women may call toll-free [1-800] 667-0604 to book a mammogram appointment.

Due to COVID-19, Screen Test is taking a number of precautions to ensure the safety of clients and staff. Details will be shared when booking appointments.

Métis Nation applauds Throne Speech

The Métis National Council has come out in strong support of the Speech from the Throne and the Justin Trudeau government priorities in the upcoming COVID-19 Economic Response Plan.

“The prime minister assured me a few days ago that the Métis Nation would not be forgotten and again he has delivered on his word,” says national spokesperson David Chartrand.

The Speech from the Throne outlines key commitments to the Métis Nation, with the Government committing to: