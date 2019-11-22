News Briefs – November 20, 2019

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

French, ESL classes offered

Smoky River Adult Learning is offering two classes to enhance language skills.

Basic French Class begins Nov. 27 and continues Wednesdays on Dec. 4, 11, and 18 and Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29. Learn or practice speaking French. Receive tutoring from a specialized French teacher in a small class size. Cost is $50, site to be determined from 5-7 each session.

The second class, English as a Second Language, begins Nov. 27 and occurs the same dates as the French classes but from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attend and learn or practice your English under the direction of the instructor, who has several years of experience teaching ESL. Cost is free.

To register or for more information on both classes, please contact Leslie Carbone at [780] 837-3013, or e-mail srcalp@telusplanet.net

HP Library Christmas Party Nov. 22

The High Prairie Municipal Library’s Christmas Party occurs Nov. 22 from 6-8 p.m.

Everyone young and old is invited to this free event to enjoy hot chocolate and treats, plus a variety of games and crafts for the children. Everyone attending will have their name entered into a draw for a family prize basket.

And, of course, Santa will visit at 6:30 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help run the event. Please contact Kayla at [780] 523-3838 or stop by the library for more details.

HP Museum opening Light-Up night

The High Prairie Museum will be opening its doors on High Prairie Light-Up night Nov. 29.

“We are going to have another old time toy and decorations exhibit,” says manager Darlene Adams.

Last year, the museum had a display of toys from the past. Coupled with other activities, interest was high enough to hold a similar activity this year.

“We will also have a big sale in the gift shop, some giveaways and draws,” adds Adams.

The museum is open all day and will stay open until 8 p.m.

Chili Cookoff chefs needed

Chefs are needed to volunteer for the Celebrity Chili Cookoff at High Prairie Light-Up Nov. 29.

The High Prairie Community Beautification Association and High Prairie Victory Life Centre held last year’s cookoff.

Interested chefs can please contact Tammy Kaleta at [780] 523-1190 or by e-mail at dbtam@hotmail.com

Chefs are required to supply ingredients.

Palliative Care needs your help

The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society is again sponsoring a tree at the High Prairie Regional Health Complex for its annual Festival of Trees celebration.

It has been tradition to commemorate the passing of individuals by displaying their name on a decorated tree.

If you would like to have your loved one’s name displayed on the tree in remembrance, please call or text Ione Perry at [780] 536-8315 or e-mail her at javajinx@gmail.com

Voucher Program making Christmas merrier in Smoky River

People in need during the holiday season will again be supported by the Smoky River Christmas Voucher Program.

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) is leading the program in the Falher and McLennan areas.

“The voucher program assists those in need to provide a better Christmas for them and their families,” says FCSS director Crystal Tremblay, who co-ordinates the program.

Low-income individuals and families can apply for the program. Applicants must prove their need to be selected and provide FCSS with their incomes and expenses.

FCSS offers a voucher of $75 for a single, $100 for a family of two, $150 for a family of three, $200 for a family of four or five and $300 for a family of six or more. Children under 16 receive donated gifts.

Vouchers are designated for Falher IGA and Falher Co-op. Recipients can use the vouchers to buy anything except alcohol, tobacco, gift cards or lottery tickets.

Applications can be submitted from Nov. 12 to Dec. 10.

Please consider helping make Christms merrier for many this year.

For more information, phone Smoky River FCSS at (780) 837-2220.