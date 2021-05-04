News Briefs – May 5, 2021

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Trudeau handling of COVID shameful

Erin O’Toole, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Official Opposition, is not impressed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of the COVID pandemic.

He was critical of the PM in a statement issued April 26.

“As the third wave of this pandemic began to grip Canada with rising case counts, hospitalizations, and new lockdowns, Trudeau told us he had no regrets about his handling of the pandemic,” says O’Toole.

“The Trudeau government has categorically failed to keep COVID variants out of Canada, failed to keep our border under control, and failed to secure vaccines in January and February,” he adds.

O’Toole says other countries such as the USA and United Kingdom are emerging from the pandemic while “while Canada sinks deeper into a crisis of the prime minister’s making”.

Continuing care rules to be relaxed

High rates of vaccination among residents and staff at continuing care facilities in Alberta means families will soon be able to more easily visit their loved ones.

Starting May 10, updated public health measures will come into effect for continuing care facilities in Alberta, says a government news release April 26.

The protocols will increase the number of designated family/support persons for each resident, expand the number of people who can attend outdoor social visits and allow limited indoor social gatherings.

Active cases in long-term care have declined from the peak of 831 on Dec. 27 to 44 as of April 24.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 93 per cent and fatalities due to COVID-19 have declined by 94 per cent.

Each site must develop their own visiting approach that falls within the guidelines set out by the government.

Town hall meetings provided policy input.