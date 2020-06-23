New principal at Good Shepherd

Victoria Cornick

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Victoria Cornick will be the new principal of Good Shepherd School in Peace River starting in September.



She is currently the principal of Holy Family School in Grimshaw, says a June 15 news release from Holy Family Catholic Regional Division [HFCRD].



Cornick will succeed Tina McDonald, who announced the previous week that she will be moving out of province.



Holy Family administration says Cornick is passionate about student learning and supporting others in their educational growth.



“During her time at HFCRD, Victoria has proven herself as an effective leader who goes above and beyond to foster an educational environment that cultivates success for all students,” Supt. Betty Turpin says.



“She is committed to her faith, and makes decisions in the best interest of the whole child – mind, body and spirit.”



Cornick is excited about the new challenge.



“I look forward to taking on a new leadership role and being part of the Good Shepherd School community,” Cornick says.



She became the principal of Holy Family School in 2013, where she was an integral part of the Grimshaw Shared School Facility Project.



“Thank you to the students, parents, staff and entire school community at Holy Family School for seven wonderful years,” Cornick says.



“I have been proud to lead the dedicated staff at HFS and work with all the amazing students.



“I will miss them dearly.”



Cornick and her husband Kerry moved from Newfoundland to Valleyview where she taught at St. Stephen´s School for eight years, including two years as an assistant principal.



She graduated in 2014 with a Master’s degree in Educational Studies from the University of Alberta.



After earning her Bachelor of Education from Memorial University of Newfoundland, Victoria started her career with HFCRD in 2005.