New physician in High Prairie

High Prairie has a new physician!

Dr. Jerry Oriabure is now providing care at the High Prairie Community Health and Wellness Clinic, Alberta Health Services [AHS] announced in a news release May 17.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome a second new physician to High Prairie this year,” says Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn.

“Recruitment for rural Alberta is a priority for the provincial government and this shows the kind of results that dedicated efforts can produce.”

Dr. Oriabure worked at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Irrua, Nigeria, providing family medicine services in outpatient clinical care and the emergency department.

Dr. Oriabure’s arrival brings the number of family physicians in High Prairie to six.

AHS continues to recruit physicians across northern Alberta to meet community needs.