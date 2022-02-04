New doctors coming to Smoky River region

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Two physicians are soon arriving in the Smoky River region which should help alleviate pressure on the health care system.

Smoky River Regional Physician Recruitment and Retention Committee coordinator Myrna Lanctot announced Jan. 29 a “positive update” about the physician situation in the Smoky River area.

“We have two new physicians that are in the process of completing their three-month assessment,” she says.

“Dr. Ezike completes his assessment in the middle of February and will be practicing out of the McLennan Associate Medical Clinic.

“Dr. Hussien completes his assessment toward the end of February and will practice out of the Falher Medical Clinic,” she adds.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta needs time to process the paperwork before making appointments official.

Both physicians will be accepting new patients and are looking forward to serving the region’s medical needs.

“Appointment bookings should start sometime in March,” says Lanctot adding potential patients can check at either clinic if they require an appointment.

Both physicians bring families and are looking forward to the move and making the Smoky River area their home.

“As coordinator, I am also eager to help them settle into our region,” says Lanctot.

“I encourage the residents of the Smoky River area to give a warm welcome if you see the physicians and families in the area.”

Three times in the last month Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in McLennan has closed its emergency depart due to lack of physicians, the most recent being Jan. 27-28, prompting concern.

“The two new physicians should help with the emergency room closures that we have been experiencing at the McLennan hospital,” says Lanctot.