New detachment boss at McLennan

McLennan RCMP Sgt. Scott Ritchie is happy to be in his new community.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

McLennan RCMP welcomes Sgt. Scott Ritchie as its new unit commander.

He brings 14 years of RCMP experience working in northern Alberta rural communities.

He started his new post Oct. 1.

“My family and I have lived in the Peace River area for the past nine years,” Ritchie says.

“We enjoy this area and it feels like home to us now.

“My wife and I like small town living as that’s the type of communities we grew up in back in Saskatchewan and that have always been posted to with the RCMP so McLennan is a natural fit for my family and me.”

He comes from the Red Earth Creek RCMP where he was promoted to Sergeant in Charge in June 2018 after previously being a corporal Watch Commander in High Level for three years.

Ritchie has also served in Vermilion.

He is committed to the community.

“I enjoyed a good working relationship with First Nations and the municipal district during my time in Red Earth Creek and I hope to continue to do so with local municipalities in the McLennan detachment,” Ritchie says.

“That said, there are obviously unique local community issues that I look forward to familiarizing myself with and partnering with municipal councils and citizens to address as best we can.”

Protecting communities and people are high on his list of priorities.

“I am very big on quality of investigations and that is something I try to encourage and foster in all my detachments,” Ritchie says.

“It is a very important priority both for the communities we serve so that they are being provided with a quality policing service, but also for the investigators themselves.”

Community policing and partnerships is another focus of service he has.

“To me, it speaks to the relationship the RCMP has with the communities they serve,” Ritchie says.

“My father was an RCMP officer for 29 years in Saskatchewan, so I grew up in many small communities watching how my father integrated into the community, formed relationships outside of police work and became personally invested in the community.

“I think it’s such an important concept as the relationship the police have with their communities really affects their ability to do their jobs well.”

Ritchie is in charge of six RCMP officers and two administrative support staff at the detachment that serves the area within the M.D. of Smoky River boundaries, west to the areas around Tangent and Eaglesham in Birch Hills County, and a small portion of the west edge of Big Lakes County.