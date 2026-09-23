New after-school program begins at McLennan

When the final school bell rings, your children will now have a new place to go in McLennan!

A new after-school program is giving McLennan and area students a safe and fun place to spend some time after school, providing great opportunities to learn, build friendships and take part in other activities.

“Our After-School Program is run every second Tuesday from 4 until 5 p.m.,” says Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) community programmer Tianna Todd.

“We do lots of simple crafts, but I also bring playdough and other hands-on games to engage with the kids.”

Todd says the After-School program is held at the McLennan Municipal Library in the back room and all children ages 6-12 years are welcome to attend.

“For us at Smoky River FCSS, this is a great opportunity to help members of the community become more involved and welcoming to each other.

“This program also provides a great, safe place for the kiddos to socialize and meet new friends.”

Todd adds the program offers a lot to both children and their parents, offering a quick stop at the library before parents are off work and at home.

“I think the kids (will) find the program engaging and it is very fun for kids to be able to do an activity while being with friends or other kids their age,” says Todd.

FCSS offered many youth programs this summer and many of the activities will likely be duplicated at the After-School Program.

“Over the summer we did lots of rock painting, friendship bracelet making as well as simple games,” says Todd.

“I hope kids will come out every second Tuesday and have some fun after school. We are looking forward to having them there.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter