New 4-H group proposed for Smoky River

A new 4-H group is taking shape in Smoky River Region, with the hope to bring local youth together to learn new skills, build confidence, and become involved in the community.

The group is being organized by local former 4H participant, Ryan Gauthier, who would like to see his children have the same experience that he had in developing critical life skills.

“I was a 4-H member for seven years and as I get older the benefits from the program are showing more and more,” says Gauthier. “Everything from the public speaking aspect of 4-H to the judging to the actual doing of record books, it shows up in everyday life and especially in business life.”

Gauthier says that he’s recognized how beneficial 4-H is for the members to learn valuable skills for the future, and that has prompted him to try to organize a group in the Smoky River Region. As part of the 4-H program, each member is required to choose a project that they would like to complete. 4-H offers a wide variety of hands-on projects categorized into core areas including animal science, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), and creative arts.

“We’re planning on having a sheep project and possibly one other project, but we haven’t quite settled on that,” says Gauthier. “It will depend on who is involved and what the members want to do. We’re trying to keep it a little smaller this year for the start up, but they will need to be a part of one of the projects, and we will also meet once per month through the year.”

Gauthier says the 4-H members will be required to go through club business, partake in a community volunteer day, complete a communications event (public speech or presentation), and an achievement day for their projects.

“For example, for the sheep project members would be showing their sheep,” says Gauthier. “The sheep would have been fed by the member, taken care of throughout the growing time with the lamb. The member will be expected to show that they’ve learned to lead the animal, groom the animal, and prove that they’re show ready.”

Gauthier says there is more to 4-H than the livestock component, so all youth are welcome to join regardless of whether they want to do an agriculturally centric project.

“There are different ways to make it to achievement day,” says Gauthier. “There are different goals that need to be hit, and the achievement day is a day to celebrate members and their accomplishments and what they’ve learned.”

Gauthier says he is hoping to have a non-livestock project, but it will depend on who joins the club and what the members want to do for projects.

“It’s up to the members, once the club is up and running, to decide if we want to have different projects or if we’re just going to have a sheep project,” he explains.

Gauthier says he just started promoting the club in the last two weeks and nearly has enough families signed up to be able to re-start a club region.

“We need a minimum of eight members to start the club, with youth between the ages of nine and 21,” he explains. “We already have two leaders in place as well, so as soon as we have enough children interested, we can organize the club.”

Gauthier says his mother Rhonda Clarke- Gauthier, who has a rich history in being involved with 4-H will be the second leader for the Smoky River Region 4-H Club. Gauthier says 4-H is rich in their blood, with his children set to be fourth generation 4-H Club members. He says once involved with 4-H it becomes a very important part of one’s life, he has continued to be involved with neighbouring 4-H groups, conducting workshops and judging for other clubs in the Peace. He says he has brought his children to those events to get a taste of what happens at them, and now his oldest child is excited to be a part of it.

Gauthier says there is a small cost to the 4-H program, and that information will be provided to the registrants when they sign up. He also adds that if the member chooses to do the livestock component, there will be a cost to purchase the animal, purchase feed and everything else that is required to take care of the animal. He does note that at the end of the project the achievement day will also provide an opportunity to market the lambs, with an auction sale held to sell the lamb. He says this helps to recoup the costs of raising the animal.

Gauthier adds that the skills members learn with 4-H will be invaluable as they become adults.

“The communication skills learned in 4-H is one of the biggest selling points for 4-H for me,” says Gauthier. “Your kid learns to stand on their own two feet and say things to a group of people in a clear, articulate way. I think that is incredibly valuable and it is incredibly empowering to be able to speak in front of crowds like that.”

Gauthier explains that 4-H also allows for the opportunity to learn by doing. He says the great thing is that the learning in 4-H also provides the opportunity to have fun at the same time.

“Members learn to do things on their own with guidance, a skill that will benefit them as adults,” he explains. “The meeting portions of 4-H is run by the members, so they learn how a meeting is structured.”

Gauthier adds that there are also many summer camp opportunities and other travelling opportunities available to members across the province. This is an incentive that he thinks may help entice members to join. Youth have the opportunity to learn new skills, visit new locations, and get to experience things that they may not be able to otherwise.

Gauthier says that the team is planning on having an organizational meeting in October, but a date has not been set yet. They are currently looking for a location to use to host the event and they will publicize the date and location when decided upon. He is hoping to have all registrations completed by Nov. 15.

If you would like to register your child(ren) in the Smoky River 4-H group, please contact Ryan at 780-837-1993.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter