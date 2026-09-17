Nelson new Ward 4 trustee for CSNO

A vacancy for a public trustee on the Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest board has been filled.

Corey Nelson was declared elected by acclamation for Ward 4 to represent public electors in the Peace River region (Ward 1) and the Smoky River (Falher-McLen- nan) region (Ward 2), says a CSNO news release dated Aug. 31.

She is scheduled to be sworn in as a trustee before the next regular board meeting Sept. 23, returning officer Rachelle Bergeron says.

Nelson fills the vacancy created after the board received a letter of resignation from Luc Levesque at its regular meeting June 23.

She filed her nomination papers several days after the initial deadline of Aug. 24 by noon.

The CSNO extended the initial nomination deadline until a candidate filed a nomination under the provincial Local Authorities Election Action Act.

“So, in our case, the nomination period closed when we received one nomination – on the sixth and final day of the extension period,” Bergeron says.

Nominations remained open daily from 10 a.m. to noon, she notes.

“Like other francophone school boards, the CSNO has both public and separate trustees to represent francophone separate and public electors,” Bergeron says.

“In our case, we have three separate trustees and two public trustees in four wards.

“So the vacant seat is for the public trustee of Ward 4 and represents public electors in that ward.”

If the CSNO had received more than one nomimaition, a byelection would have been scheduled for Sept. 21.

Richard Froese

South Peace News