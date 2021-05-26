NDP lends sympathetic ear

Health critic meets with McLennan council to hear concerns

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Alberta NDP Health Critic David Shepherd met with McLennan town council May 21 to hear concerns at the local hospital.



Council extended the invitation to Shepherd at its April 12 meeting in efforts to address ongoing concerns.



The last straw as far as council was concerned was the temporary closure of the emergency department at the Sacred Heart Health Complex March 15.



“We want answers,” demanded Councillor Sue Delaurier at council’s meeting April 12.



“This hospital is in our town,” she added.



“We have the most to lose if this hospital closes.”



After the meeting Alberta Health Services responded.



“There are no plans to reduce healthcare service in McLennan,” said Deb Guerette, director of Clinical Operations for AHS North Zone Area 6.



It has not stopped council from meeting with Shepherd to address concerns.



At the May 10 meeting, CAO Lorraine Willier asked council what questions to ask Shepherd. She also added Shepherd wanted a list of those attending the meeting.



The chronic shortage of hospital staff and doctors heads the list. Council also wants the local physician recruitment committee to be more involved in the process of recruiting doctors rather than let AHS run the show. It also concerns council that only AHS decides where doctors take their services.



Council also wants to know the NDP’s vision of healthcare in the future, if elected.



Councillor Dwayne Stout was still opposed. April 12, he supported meeting with Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen.



Stout had more to say May 10.



“The only thing that can be worse than a UCP government is an NDP government.”