Nampa man dies after hit and run

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

The community is mourning the loss of Ryan Austin after a tragic hit and run near Reno that is still being investigated by police.



Austin and his dog, a black lab, were hit and killed by an unknown vehicle on Township Road 812 near Reno on Sept. 7.



Austin, 28, leaves behind a newborn daughter, his five-year-old son, his 14-year-old stepson, and his partner, Krista Bryant-Canfield.



RCMP responded at 9:12 a.m. to a 911 call from a motorist that a male and a dog were located deceased near the hamlet of Reno, south of Nampa. Indications on scene were that both were struck by some sort of a moving vehicle.



The RCMP are seeking information from the public about the vehicle.



An investigation has since led RCMP to believe that Austin first crashed a truck sometime between 10 p.m. Sept. 6 and 9 a.m. Sept. 7. Austin was driving an older model beige GMC pickup and had another male passenger when the truck went off the road, hit a culvert and came to rest in a creek. The passenger was found inside the pickup and had non life-threatening injuries.



Austin was found about 2.5 km away from the truck. Police believe he was on the roadway with his dog before both were hit. Austin was wearing a red hoodie, black ball cap and black sweatpants.



In a GoFundMe launched to support Austin’s surviving family, the Belle Petroleum Centre’s Toni Antonietti says Austin was a brand new partner at the Tapas Room Restaurant in Peace River.



“We ask, as a community, to help Krista during this time as she cares for her little family to cover costs of bills for everyday life and her new baby until she can get her feet on the ground,” Antonietti says.



At press time $5,479 had been raised of the GoFundMe’s $10,000 goal.



In a post to the Village of Nampa forum on Sept. 2, Austin praised the small community after a neighbour saw he had come home with his new baby and dropped off a fruit tray.



“It’s not every day you see acts of kindness. Especially since COVID. Added to my list of reasons why I love this community, this is why I moved my family here. It’s a strong community presence!” he wrote.



If anyone has information about these incidents, please contact the Peace Regional RCMP detachment at [780] 624-6677. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online atwww.P3Tips .com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.



Anyone wanting to help out Austin’s family can donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-momma-krista.