Nampa FCSS marking International Day for Older Persons

In 2025, Alice Zimmerman, left, and Harold Zimmerman were among the attendees of the International Day for Older Persons celebration in Nampa.

Northern Sunrise County/Nampa Family and Community Support Services is welcoming all seniors to participate in its International Day for Older Persons Luncheon and Bingo, to celebrate them for their contribution to regional communities.

The event is being held on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Marie Reine Community Hall. All adults 55 years or older who reside in Northern Sunrise County or the village of Nampa are welcome to attend.

“The International Day of Older Persons is celebrated globally every year on Oct. 1 to honour older adults and recognize their contributions to families, communities, and society,” says FCSS community development coordinator Alicia Surman.

“We’re all aging; it’s something we all experience or will experience. We provide a complimentary lunch, to pause and appreciate the older adults in our lives, communities, neighbourhoods, workplace and more,” she adds.

The event will feature a light lunch, refreshments and seniors’ resources, followed by a friendly game of bingo.

“Seniors should be respected as they hold wisdom and experience,” says Surman.

“The older adults have a lifetime of knowledge, offers valuable insights, mentorship and guidance for handling life’s challenges,” she adds. “Many seniors continue to enrich society through volunteering, childcare and civic participation.”

According to the United Nations website, the United Nations International Day of Older Persons is a global observance that recognizes the contributions of older people and addresses the challenges they face in a rapidly aging world. It highlights their roles as advocates and changemakers in areas like health equity, community resilience, and human rights, countering stereotypes and promoting inclusion.

Established by the UN General Assembly in 1990 following earlier aging-focused initiatives, it builds on frameworks like the Madrid International Plan of Action on Aging to advance policies that ensure dignity, equality, and full participation for people in later life.

Pre-registration is required for the event. Please call (780) 322-3954.

“Treating seniors with honour supports their dignity, showing genuine respect improves emotional health and overall quality of care,” adds Surman.

“Seniors will feel valued and stay active in society rather than forgotten.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter