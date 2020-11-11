Mystery solved!

The iconic 12-Foot Davis statue as it appeared as Batman in 2013. Photo courtesy of Greg Ford.

12-Foot Batman saves Halloween

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

The mystery of who dressed up the statue of 12-Foot Davis has been solved, and it turns out the culprit is a repeat offender.



The wooden statue of 12-Foot Davis, the iconic Peace River pioneer who made a small fortune in gold on a 12-foot wide claim and “never locked his cabin door,” was transformed into famous caped crusader Batman under cover of darkness the night before Halloween.



When this reporter posted a photo to Peace River’s General Forum in search of the costume ninja or ninjas, hundreds of people responded in delight.



It seems during a year when the pandemic made it seem like Halloween could be cancelled, people were excited to see something expressing community spirit.



“Looks amazing! Happy someone got into the Halloween spirit and did it the right way!” says Jennifer Boyd.



“Whoever did it can be proud of having fun and making everyone smile! It is good fun!” says Laurie Horosko.



“Wonder if he got any candy?” asks Robin Barnes, who says it’s “time to have a little good-humoured fun around here.”



“Someone should be dressing him up every year for Halloween,” says Jace Wong.



“I’ve done it a couple times before,” laughs Greg Ford, the mastermind behind this year’s costume. “This is the first time I did it with my daughter.”



Ford made the costume with his daughter, Rian, 7, and then headed down to Riverfront Park at around 7 p.m. with his wife Jenn and their littlest, Verin, who is only 18 months.



“It was dark enough for mischief but not too late for Rian to protégé with her dad on a little bit of ‘harmless vandalism’ or ‘vandaless-vandalism,’” Ford says.



“Rian was my spotter, she made sure everything was in the right position as I was on the ladder tying everything on.”



“I was not dealing well with Greg on the ladder putting that stuff on,” says Jenn Wright-Ford, who is still recovering from a serious recent fall herself.



“If I wasn’t in such rough shape, still I would have taken Verin out of the truck, but I still can’t lift her, so we didn’t think it was safe. She likely would have tried climbing up behind her dad.”



Turns out Verin was not happy.



“She was right ticked off that she had to stay in the truck with me while her sister and dad went and had all of the fun.”



Meanwhile, her sister was excited.



“She was running circles around Greg and 12-Foot,” Wright-Ford laughs.



Ford agrees.



“She was very excited, she could barely contain herself saying she couldn’t wait to see the kids’ reactions and I want to admit I was pretty excited to see what people would say, too.”



Ford says he is pleased most of the reaction has been positive, aside from one naysayer.



The couple say the costume is very easy to take on and off and doesn’t damage the statue.



Ford says he first dressed the statue up as Batman in 2013.



“The very first time I did it was around 2002 or so. Me and my now brother-in-law put a bikini on him. It was in poor taste but we were maybe 15, give or take a year or two,” he says.



Ford says now that the harmless mischief is becoming a family tradition, he is already planning for next year.



“I think next year I will try a different Superhero, possibly Superman maybe?



“I’m probably gonna end up doing it every year. Or as long as he stands,” Ford says.