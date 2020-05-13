Museums still sharing their collections online

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Museums may be closed, but local museums are still sharing their collections.



May is Museum Month. The annual international social media campaign calledm #MuseumWeek runs from May 11-17, and International Museum Day is May 18.



Museums across the province have been closed to the public since the Emergency Health Declaration issued March 18. While normal summer events and school programming have been cancelled, museum staff are still working on educating the public, even without physical public attendance.



The High Prairie & District Museum has been sharing photos from their collection to their Facebook page, including everything from women’s hats from the 1920s to photos from when High Prairie flooded in May of 1948.



Laura Love, the curator of the Peace River Museum, Archives and Mackenzie Centre, says, “We continue to maintain our collection and updating our archive, reviewing and updating policies, and doing our best to position ourselves to be in the best possible shape when we do reopen to the public.”



“Just because we don’t have people coming through, doesn’t mean we’ve been idle,” says Nampa and District Museum director Carson Murphy. “There is always lots to do from updating and maintaining the database to working on creating new exhibits, it’s a to-do list that doesn’t usually get shorter.”



Murphy says the museum is also working to develop their online audience.



The theme of 2020’s Museum Week will be “togetherness.” Local museums will use hashtags to promote awareness online about their collections, and their staff and volunteers.



“Celebrating Museum Week with thousands of other museums across the world, provides museums with a platformto promote their collections, encourage online engagement and exhibit their community history,” Love says.



More information on Museum Week can be found on museum- week.org, or visit spiritofthepeacemu seums.ca for more information on museums in the Peace region.



Museums may be allowed to open May 14.