Murder suspect arrested

Daniel Lane Cardinal

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man is in custody after being arrested in connection with a murder on Woodland Cree Nation.

Daniel Lane Cardinal was arrested without incident Oct. 8 at about 4:48 p.m., says Cpl. Lacey Blair, Media Relations Group, Wood Buffalo RCMP.

Cardinal was identified and sought by police after they responded to a call Oct. 4 at 5:12 a.m. that a man, 22, was shot and required medical assistance. Police and emergency medical assistance staff attended the scene.

“EMS declared the injured male, Emilio Noskey, a resident of Woodland Cree First Nation, deceased,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.

“Alberta RCMP Major Crimes took over carriage of the investigation along with the assistance of Peace Regional RCMP, General Investigation Section and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section,” she adds.

An autopsy was conducted at the Edmonton office of the chief medical examiner and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

Oct. 5, police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Cardinal, 23, of no fixed address, but last known to be a resident of Little Buffalo.

Cardinal is charged with second-degree murder.