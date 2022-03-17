Mural close to woman’s heart

Peavine Metis Settlement resident Terryn Gauchier poses beside the mural she designed, which was enlarged and now hangs on the east wall of the Canada Post office in High Prairie.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Meet the woman who designed the beautiful mural which now hangs on the east wall of the Canada Post office in High Prairie.

Peavine Metis Settlement resident Terryn Gauchier, 29, designed the mural. She has always loved drawing since she was a little girl, and now sells her art.

Late last fall, when she was told by an East Prairie woman Canada Post was looking for an artist to design a mural for the post office, she was very interested, especially since the company wanted it to include an Indigenous theme. After being chosen to do the mural, Gauchier worked on it for “about a month” in November 2021.

But there were still surprises to come!

“I didn’t know it would be outside and that big,” she says.

Her original poster was about 3 x 4 feet but it was blown up to about 10 x 12 feet. She believed the mural was being displayed inside the building.

Content of the poster came easy for Gauchier. She made sure all Indigenous cultures were included: First Nation, Metis and Inuit. She wanted to include items which moulded each culture to be the people they are today and symbols important to each culture.

Examples include the Metis symbol [infinity], sage for Inuit smudging and powwow dancing for First nations. The red river cart and Metis sash, an eagle and moose are also included. Many more can be found by studying the mural.

Gauchier was compensated for her work, figure not disclosed.

Born and raised in Peavine, just north of High Prairie, Gauchier is the daughter of Shelley and Arnold Gauchier. She describes herself as a stay-at-home mom and artist. Check out her work on Terryn Gauchier’s Art Page on Facebook.

Gauchier does custom work upon request. Contact her through her Facebook page for prices. She will complete any type of art, not just Indigenous.