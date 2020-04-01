Municipal offices set guidelines for municipal business

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Municipalities in the Smoky River region have closed or minimized public access to their administrative offices to control the spread of COVID-19.

Town of Falher

The town office is closed to the public.

“Due to COVID-19 we are doing our best to manage the health and safety of our employees and residents,” says a message on the Town website.

“We are respecting social distancing and as such, are managing entry into the office.”

Please phone [780] 837-2247 for information. Thank you for understanding, says the Town.

Town of McLennan

CAO Lorraine Willier says the town office is closed to the public.

For information or business, phone the office at [780] 324-3065.

Village of Donnelly

The village office remains open, CAO Rita Maure says.

“We are not a high-traffic office for people,” Maure says.

“We clean and disinfect when people leave.”

For village business, phone [780] 925-3835.

Village of Girouxville

The village office is open for people in good health, CAO Estelle Girard says.

“Our doors are open but anyone who is sick is not allowed,” Girard says.

“We encourage people to call ahead if they want to come to the office.”

For village information, phone the office at [780]323-4270.

M.D. of Smoky River

The Municipal District of Smoky River is modifying operations to ensure public and staff safety while continuing to provide essential services during this time, says a message on its website.

Beginning March 23, access to the M.D. building is controlled and by appointment only.

Residents are encouraged to continue doing business with the M.D. by telephone at [780]837-2221.

Where a face-to-face meeting is necessary, you will be subject to the following screening questions:

Are you feeling ill? [i.e. shortness of breath, sore throat, nasal congestion or fever].

Have you travelled or been in contact with someone who has travelled anywhere outside Canada in the last 14 days?

Have you been in contact with anyone who is confirmed as having COVID-19?

The M.D. thanks everyone for their cooperation as they navigate through these challenging times.

Please check for updates on all municipal websites.