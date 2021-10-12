Municipal Election 2021: Town of McLennan – Council

Sue Delaurier

Hello, everyone! For those that don’t know me my name is Sue Delaurier. I was born and raised in McLennan, and have just completed my first term on McLennan’s town council.

I I decided to sit on council four years ago as I have a vested interest in McLennan, I have built a home here and raised my family here.

Through the years there have been many changes in the town, some good, some bad. Sitting around the council table these past four years has made me understand that it takes a good balance between budget, vision, and persistence.

It has been a very challenging four years but I am up to challenging another four years in hopes of tackling new housing, property clean up, and maintaining local business.

Yvonne Sawchyn

I want to serve on McLennan town council to see new growth developments and a vision for our community.

These restrictions have placed our community on hold so to speak. So the time is here now to revitalize and look outside the box.

We need to communicate in order for our organizations to be on the same page.

We are the Bird Capital of Canada and we need to showcase our resources and improve the quality of life for our town and surrounding communities.

I am a volunteer at large in many of our local organizations such as The Royal Canadian Legion, Elks and Royal Purple, museum, Birdwalk, library and the Second Hand Thrift Store.

I’ve found joy in giving back to this community through Meals on Wheels as I love to help people in any capacity I can.

Now I am ready to pitch in and do my part to promote our town.

Other candidates for council: Luc Dubrule, Maggie Gervais, Margaret Jacob, Marie Ann Jones, Shirley Ominayak. Profiles will be published if received.