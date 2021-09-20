Municipal Election 2021: List of candidates

Editor’s note: The official list of nominations in different municipalities is not official until release on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Some municipalities have released unofficial lists while others have chosen not to do so. Please check this site for regular updates.
Town of High Prairie
Unofficial List
Mayor [1 to be elected]
Brian Panasiuk
Barry Sharkawi
Councillors [6 to be elected]
Ross Burgar
Donna Deynaka
John Dunn
Brian Gilroy
Sasha Martens
Judy Stenhouse
James Waikle
Therese Yachshyn
Big Lakes County
Unofficial List
[1] to be elected in each ward
Ward 1 – Heart River/Salt Prairie
Kenneth Cox
Monica Kreiner
Garrett Zahacy
Ward 2 – Grouard
Daniel Brownell
Jeff Chalifoux
Mariah Herben
Ward 3 – Gilwood North/Triangle
Ken Matthews
Jim Zabolotniuk
Ward 4 – Kinuso
Roberta Grace Hunt
Ken Killeen
Owen Saitz
Ward 5 – Faust
Melissa Gray
Robert Nygaard
Ward 6 – Joussard
Richard Mifflin
Ward 7 – Enilda/Big Meadow
Donald Bissell
Cathy Hewko
Brandi Matula
Lane Monteith
Therese Morris
Ward 8 – Banana Belt/High Prairie East
Tyler Airth
Donald Charrois
Lauretta Payne
Ward 9 – Sunset House/Gilwood South
Travis Beamish
Ann Stewart
David Vanderwell
M.D. of Smoky River
Unofficial List
[1] to be elected in each division.
Division 1 – Guy
Donald Gosselin
Paula Guindon
Division 2 – Whitemud
Raymond Desaulniers
Raoul Johnson
Division 3 – Girouxville
Alain Blanchette
Jason Dolhan
Gilles Sylvain
Division 4 – Falher
Ron Desaulniers
Gilles Roy
Karin Scholl
Division 5 – McLennan
Robert Brochu
Marc Michaud
Division 6 – Jean Cote
Leo Simard
Andre Trudeau
Jeremie Turcotte
Northern Sunrise County
Unofficial List
[1] to be elected in each division.
Ward 1 – Harmon Valley/Reno
Carolyn Kolebaba
Ward 2 – Nampa Rural District
Marie Dyck
Jason Javos
Ward 3 – Marie Rene/Judah
Daniel Boisvert
Ward 4 – St. Isidore
Gilbert Bouchard
Art Laurin
Diane Martel
Sylvianne Riczu
Ward 5 – Three Creeks/Wesley Creek
Corinna Williams
Ward 6 – Cadotte lake/Little Buffalo
Gaylene Whitehead
Holy Family Catholic Regional Division
Unofficial List
[1] to be elected in each ward.
Ward 1 – High Prairie
Leanne Christy Cox
Ward 2 – McLennan.
No nominations submitted.
Ward 3 – Valleyview
John-Michael [JM] Pozniak
Ward 4 Sub 1 – Manning/Fort Vermilion
No nominations submitted.
Ward 4 Sub 2 – Grimshaw
No nominations submitted.
Ward 4 Sub 3 – Peace River/Nampa
John Francis Kuran
Daryl Richard Proulx
Kelly Patrick Whalen
Town of McLennan
Unofficial list
Mayor
[1 to be elected]
Jon Buchinski
Terry Calliou
Jason Doris
Michele Fournier
Dwayne Stout
Councillors
[6 to be elected]
Ronald Chalifoux
Sue Delaurier
Luc Dubrule
Maggie Gervais
Margaret Jacob
Marie Anne Jones
Shirley Ominayak
Yvonne Sawchyn