Municipal Election 2021: List of Candidates: Updated Sept. 21 at 3:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: The official list of nominations in different municipalities is not official in all to date. Please check this site for regular updates.

Scroll down to find your municipality:

Town of Peace River

Unofficial list

Mayor [1 to be elected]

Normand Boucher

Tom Day

Elaine Manzer

Councillors [6 to be elected]

Bob Blayone

Marc Boychuk

Jill Cairns

Brad Carr

Cheryl Fitchie

Orren Ford

April Gold

Don Good

Karen Greaves

Chris Johnson

Cary Kilkenny

Wanda Laurin

Sylvia Mathieu

Jami Paras

Byron Shamehorn

Shelly Shannon

Ted Sisson

Garrett Tomlinson

Leah Wood

Note: One other candidate confirmed but consent not given to release name.

Town of High Prairie

Official List

Mayor [1 to be elected]

Brian Panasiuk

Barry Sharkawi

Councillors [6 to be elected]

Ross Burgar

Donna Deynaka

John Dunn

Brian Gilroy

Sasha Martens

Judy Stenhouse

James Waikle

Therese Yachshyn

Big Lakes County

Unofficial List

[1] to be elected in each ward

Ward 1 – Heart River/Salt Prairie

Kenneth Cox

Monica Kreiner

Garrett Zahacy

Ward 2 – Grouard

Daniel Brownell

Jeff Chalifoux

Mariah Herben

Ward 3 – Gilwood North/Triangle

Ken Matthews

Jim Zabolotniuk

Ward 4 – Kinuso

Roberta Grace Hunt

Ken Killeen

Owen Saitz

Ward 5 – Faust

Melissa Gray

Robert Nygaard

Ward 6 – Joussard

Richard Mifflin

Ward 7 – Enilda/Big Meadow

Donald Bissell

Cathy Hewko

Brandi Matula

Lane Monteith

Therese Morris

Ward 8 – Banana Belt/High Prairie East

Tyler Airth

Donald Charrois

Lauretta Payne

Ward 9 – Sunset House/Gilwood South

Travis Beamish

Ann Stewart

David Vanderwell

M.D. of Smoky River

Official List

[1] to be elected in each division.

Division 1 – Guy

Donald Gosselin

Paula Guindon

Division 2 – Whitemud

Raymond Desaulniers

Raoul Johnson

Division 3 – Girouxville

Alain Blanchette

Jason Dolhan

Gilles Sylvain

Division 4 – Falher

Ron Desaulniers

Gilles Roy

Karin Scholl

Division 5 – McLennan

Robert Brochu

Marc Michaud

Division 6 – Jean Cote

Leo Simard

Andre Trudeau

Jeremie Turcotte

Northern Sunrise County

Official List

[1] to be elected in each division.

Ward 1 – Harmon Valley/Reno

Carolyn Kolebaba [elected by acclamation]

Ward 2 – Nampa Rural District

Marie Dyck

Jason Javos

Ward 3 – Marie Rene/Judah

Daniel Boisvert [elected by acclamation]

Ward 4 – St. Isidore

Gilbert Bouchard

Art Laurin

Diane Martel

Sylvianne Riczu

Ward 5 – Three Creeks/Wesley Creek

Corinna Williams [elected by acclamation]

Ward 6 – Cadotte lake/Little Buffalo

Fiona Whitehead

Gaylene Whitehead

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division

Unofficial List

[1] to be elected in each ward.

Ward 1 – High Prairie

Leanne Christy Cox

Ward 2 – McLennan.

No nominations submitted.

Ward 3 – Valleyview

John-Michael [JM] Pozniak

Ward 4 Sub 1 – Manning/Fort Vermilion

No nominations submitted.

Ward 4 Sub 2 – Grimshaw

No nominations submitted.

Ward 4 Sub 3 – Peace River/Nampa

John Francis Kuran

Daryl Richard Proulx

Kelly Patrick Whalen

Town of McLennan

Official list

Mayor

[1 to be elected]

Jon Buchinski

Terry Calliou

Jason Doris

Michele Fournier

Dwayne Stout

Councillors

[6 to be elected]

Sue Delaurier

Luc Dubrule

Maggie Gervais

Margaret Jacob

Marie Anne Jones

Shirley Ominayak

Yvonne Sawchyn

Village of Girouxville

[All five councillors elected by accalamation]

Alain Dion

Kelly Elliott

Ernest Johnson

Danielle Laflamme

Joseph Zdeb

Town of Falher

Unofficial Results

Four nominations have been received for seven positions. Nominations are still open.

Village of Donnelly

Unofficial results

Insufficient nominations received. Nominations are still open.

High Prairie School Division

Unofficial List

Ward 1 – Falher and Donnelly

Karen Scholl [elected by acclamation]

Lynn Skrepnek [ elected by acclamation]

Ward 2 – High Prairie

[2 to be elected]

Dustin Burgar

Tammy Henkel

Jacqueline Sander

Michael Strebchuk

Adrian Wong

Ward 3 – Joussard

Lorrie Shelp [elected by acclamation]

Ward 4 – Slave Lake

[2 to be elected]

Cory Hughes

Nominations still open.

Town of Valleyview

Official List

Mayor [1 to be elected]

Donna Chatwin

Vern Lymburner

Kenneth Zenner

Councillors [all elected by acclamation]

Tanya Boman [elected by acclamation]

Glenn Burke [elected by acclamation]

Danny McCallum [elected by acclamation]

Delwin Slemp [ elected by acclamation]

Samantha Steinke [elected by acclamation]

Ken Wittig [elected by acclamation]