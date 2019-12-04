MP needs your help to realize dream

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen is asking constituents to consider sending a Christmas card to members of Canadian Armed Forces who are going to be away from family in the coming weeks.



“Around this time of year, many families enjoy the tradition of sending out greeting cards to their friends and family,” says Viersen.



“Taking a few moments to send a card to a deployed soldier who has sacrificed their family time to keep Canada safe is incredibly meaningful.”



Christmas Cards can be addressed to: Any Canadian Armed Forces Member, P.O. Box 5004, Stn. Forces, Belleville, Ont. K8N 5W6



Following are a few tips for sending appropriate cards:

Cards must be received in Belleville by Dec. 9 to reach overseas soldiers.

Letters from children thanking military members for their service are particularly meaningful.

Pictures or fun little drawings are also appreciated.

Cards can also be sent between Nov. 27 and Dec. 24, through an online service that prints out cards to be included in the annual Op Santa Claus packages provided to deployed soldiers.