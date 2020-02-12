Morin wins byelection in Falher

Daniel Morin

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Town of Falher council welcomes Daniel Morin as its new councillor.



Morin fills the seat by acclamation when nominations closed Feb. 3 at noon.



He was scheduled to be sworn at the regular council meeting Feb. 10, says James Bell, director of community services, acting returning officer for Adele Parker, town CAO.



Morin will complete the four-year council term that expires in October 2021.



He is ambitious to be part of the team.



“I’ve lived in the area all my life and have benefitted from this environment for more than 30 years,” Morin says.



“I have reaped where others have sown; now it’s time to give back.



“I believe in the hard-working people that call Falher home and I believe in growing our community.”



He wants to see the community continue to thrive.



“It’s my intention to pursue action that will develop assets to keep wealth here and to seek opportunities that will secure a healthy town,” Morin says.



He says he has much to offer.



“I believe I make a good fit for council because I am truly invested in this community.



“I wish to see it remain safe and secure for future generations.”



He works at Richardson Pioneer in Falher as a location assistant.



“I bring with me boots-on-the-ground experience, having worked in the community in various positions in the past,” Morin says.



He appreciates the opportunity to serve the community and looks forward to working with residents.



“Falher is an incredible town, full of diverse and interesting people,” Morin says.



A byelection was scheduled for March 16 if more than one candidate was running.



“We had only one nomination,” Bell says.



“There is no election needed.”



Morin takes over the seat from Bell who resigned in December when he started his new role with the town.



Under the Municipal Government Act, it is illegal for an employee of a municipality to serve on council of that community.