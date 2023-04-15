More money for libraries in budget

It wasn’t exactly like winning the lottery, but every little bit helps.

McLennan town council heard at its March 13 meeting that the Alberta government’s budget increased funding for libraries.

“It’s gone up a little bit which is good,” said Mayor Jason Doris.

Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Rebecca Schulz wrote council March 1 with the news.

“The Government of Alberta is increasing funding for library operating grants by $3 million in 2023. As a result, $33.55 million will go toward 228 library boards in Alberta to support you in providing great service and meeting growing community needs.”

In short, each library board in Alberta will get a minimum five per cent increase in their annual grant.